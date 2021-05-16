madrid
El Alto Representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, ha anunciado este domingo la convocatoria, para el próximo martes, de una reunión extraordinaria de ministros de Exteriores de la UE para tratar la actual crisis que enfrenta a Israel y al movimiento islamista Hamás.
"Dada la escalada entre Israel y Palestina, y dado el inaceptable número de víctimas civiles, convoco una videoconferencia extraordinaria de ministros de Exteriores de la UE para el próximo martes", ha anunciado Borrell en su cuenta de Twitter.
En la reunión, los ministros "coordinarán y discutirán la mejor manera que la UE puede contribuir a poner fin a la violencia actual", ha añadido el máximo responsable diplomático de la Unión Europea.
El anuncio tiene lugar tras siete días de hostilidades entre Israel y Hamás, marcados por el constante cruce de bombardeos que han dejado al menos 174 palestinos y diez israelíes fallecidos, así como otros 1.200 heridos solo en el enclave palestino de la Franja de Gaza.
