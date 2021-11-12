Estás leyendo: La UE destinará 12.800 millones euros hasta 2027 para controlar las fronteras y aumentar la capacidad de Frontex

Público

La UE destinará 12.800 millones euros hasta 2027 para controlar las fronteras y aumentar la capacidad de Frontex

La suma consignada para el periodo presupuestario actual es muy superior a los 2.800 millones de euros con los que la UE contó para esto entre 2014 y 2020.

Una fotografía facilitada por la 16º División Mecanizada polaca muestra a los migrantes detrás de la valla fronteriza en Bielorrusia cerca del paso fronterizo polaco-bielorruso en Kuznica, este de Polonia, el 8 de noviembre de 2021 (publicado el 12 de nov
Una fotografía facilitada por la 16º División Mecanizada polaca muestra a los migrantes detrás de la valla fronteriza en Bielorrusia cerca del paso fronterizo polaco-bielorruso en Kuznica, este de Polonia, el 8 de noviembre de 2021. EFE / EPA

La Unión Europea (UE) destinará 12.800 millones de euros entre 2021 y 2027 para ayudar a financiar infraestructuras en las fronteras exteriores y para labores de gestión fronteriza, según reveló la Comisión Europea este viernes y ha recogido la agencia Efe.

La CE precisó en un comunicado que 6.400 millones de euros irán destinados a la gestión fronteriza y la política de visados, mientras que otros 6.400 servirán para que Frontex pueda aumentar su capacidad y contar con 10.000 guardias de fronteras.

También insiste en que, al igual que el Parlamento Europeo, no es partidaria de destinar fondos europeos a construir barreras físicas.

La suma consignada para el periodo presupuestario actual es muy superior a los 2.800 millones de euros con los que la UE contó para esto entre 2014 y 2020.

Bruselas dio a conocer estos datos mientras crece la tensión por la crisis migratoria creada por Bielorrusia. Más de 2.000 personas están atrapadas en la frontera entre Polonia y Bielorrusia. Es una grave crisis humanitaria que, de momento, no parece que vaya a comenzar a resolverse. La ONU ha empezado a mandar ayuda humanitaria, pero la mayoría de migrantes requiere atención médica.

