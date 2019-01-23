La UE pide elecciones "creíbles" en Venezuela y evita reconocer a Guaidó como presidente del país

La Unión Europea (UE) ha expresado su "total apoyo" a la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela como la institución elegida democráticamente en el país, y llamó a iniciar "inmediatamente" el proceso para celebrar unas elecciones "creíbles".
"La UE apoya totalmente a la Asamblea Nacional como la institución elegida democráticamente, cuyos poderes tienen que ser restaurados y respetados", indicó la alta representante comunitaria para la Política Exterior, Federica Mogherini, en una declaración en nombre de los Estados miembros de la Unión.
Mogherini se pronunció así tras autoproclamarse el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, presidente interino del país. No obstante, la representante comunitaria ha evitado reconocer al líder opositor como jefe de Estado de Venezuela, como sí han hecho otros países.
