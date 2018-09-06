Público
UE y Rusia Pedro Sánchez habla con Putin sobre el estado de las relaciones bilaterales y la UE

Este es el primer contacto político entre los dos mandatarios desde que Sánchez fuera investido presidente del gobierno.

El presidente ruso Vladímir Putin ha mantenido la primera conversación telefónica con Pedro Sánchez  - Reuters

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, mantuvo hoy una conversación telefónica con el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, con el que trató el estado de las relaciones bilaterales y la cooperación entre Rusia y la Unión Europea (UE), según el Kremlin.

En la conversación "se expresó el interés mutuo en el desarrollo de la cooperación en los ámbitos político, económico, cultural y humanitario", señala la nota oficial.

El comunicado, que precisó que la conversación fue a iniciativa de la parte española, agregó que también se abordó "la problemática de las relaciones entre Rusia y la Unión Europea". El Kremlin subrayó que ambos mandatarios acordaron continuar los contactos "a diferentes niveles".

Este es el primer contacto político del que se tiene constancia entre Putin y Sánchez desde que este último fuera investido presidente del gobierno el 1 de junio pasado.

El último dirigente español en visitar este país fue Mariano Rajoy, que participó en 2013 en la cumbre del G20 que tuvo lugar en San Petersburgo, la segunda ciudad del país.

Entonces, Rajoy se entrevistó con Putin, que efectuó en 2006 su única visita de Estado a España.

