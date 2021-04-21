berlin
El Tribunal Constitucional de Alemania allanó el miércoles el camino para que el país firme la legislación que ratifica el Fondo de Recuperación de la Unión Europea al desestimar los recursos legales contra el plan de inversiones financiadas con deuda. Siete de los ocho jueces apoyaron la decisión, según el tribunal.
La decisión es esencial para poner en marcha el gasto de recuperación de 750.000 millones de euros (900.000 millones de dólares) del bloque con el fin de mitigar las consecuencias de la pandemia del COVID-19.
"Los inconvenientes derivados de no aprobar la medida provisional y que la ley resulte después inconstitucional son menores que las consecuencias de aprobar la medida y que el recurso de inconstitucionalidad resulte después infundado", dijo el tribunal en un comunicado.
El cambio que se va a ratificar eleva el límite máximo de las contribuciones nacionales al presupuesto de la UE en 0,6 puntos porcentuales, hasta el 2,0% de la renta nacional bruta, hasta 2058, para garantizar la devolución de los préstamos de recuperación en caso de que no haya suficiente dinero procedente de los impuestos previstos para dicho fin.
El máximo órgano judicial alemán había emitido en marzo una orden judicial contra la firma de la ley de la UE por parte del presidente alemán debido a una apelación urgente contra ella por parte del partido de extrema derecha Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) y un grupo llamado Alianza de Voluntad Ciudadana. (Información de Kirsti Knolle, edición de Maria Sheahan, traducido por Tomás Cobos)
