Unión Europea El activista uigur Ilham Tohti, premio Sájarov a la libertad de conciencia

La candidatura de Tohti, sentenciado en 2014 a cadena perpetua por cargos relacionados con el separatismo, ha sido impulsada por Renovar Europa y obtuvo el apoyo del Partido Popular Europeo, los conservadores y reformistas europeos y los Verdes.

El economista y activista uigur Ilhan Tohti, premio Sájarov de la Eurocámara / Parlamento Europeo

El Parlamento Europeo galardonó este jueves al activista por los derechos de la minoría uigur en China Ilham Tohti con el premio Sájarov a la libertad de conciencia en su edición de 2019.

La candidatura de Tohti, sentenciado en 2014 a cadena perpetua por cargos relacionados con el separatismo, fue impulsada por Renovar Europa y obtuvo el apoyo del Partido Popular Europeo, los conservadores y reformistas europeos (ECR) y los Verdes, confirmaron a Efe fuentes parlamentarias.

Tohti, que el viernes cumple 50 años de edad, es un catedrático universitario de Economía que según sus defensores promovía el entendimiento entre los uigures de la región de Xinjiang.

Catedrático de la Universidad Minzu de Pekín, especializada en minorías étnicas, Tohti fue condenado por separatismo por un tribunal de Xinjiang, región noroccidental de la que procede y donde habita la etnia uigur, de religión musulmana, que dice sentirse discriminada en el país frente a los han, la mayoritaria en China.

Tohti había creado una página web para difundir información de la comunidad uigur, en la que fomentaba el entendimiento entre esta etnia y la han, y a veces criticaba las políticas del Gobierno en Xinjiang, aunque con una visión moderada.

A las puertas del premio se quedó la candidatura de tres activistas medioambientales brasileños, incluida Marielle Franco, que fue asesinada en 2018, que avanzó hasta la votación final en la Conferencia de Presidentes de la Eurocámara pero solo obtuvo el apoyo de los socialdemócratas y la Izquierda Unitaria Europea.

Los Verdes, que inicialmente se unieron a estos dos grupos para presentar a los activistas brasileños de manera conjunta, acabaron respaldando al candidato disidente uigur. 

