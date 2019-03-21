La Unión Europea acordará dar a Reino Unido un retraso del brexit hasta el 22 de mayo si su Parlamento aprueba el acuerdo de divorcio la próxima semana, según el borrador divulgado este jueves en una reunión entre los otros 27 líderes del bloque.
"La Unión Europea se compromete a aceptar, antes del 29 de marzo de 2019, una prórroga hasta el 22 de mayo, siempre y cuando la Cámara de los Comunes apruebe el Acuerdo de Salida la próxima semana", según el borrador. "Dado que Reino Unido no tiene la intención de celebrar elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, no es posible una extensión más allá de esa fecha", agregó.
Según las normas comunitarias, todos los países miembros de la UE están obligados a organizar la votación a la Eurocámara en su territorio y con la fecha del 30 de junio propuesta por Londres, el Reino Unido estaría violando la legislación si no celebra elecciones, a pesar de que el 2 de julio, cuando se constituye la próxima Eurocámara, ya no pertenecería a la UE.
El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, ya consideró el miércoles que una extensión corta "será posible", pero la condicionó a "un voto positivo del acuerdo de retirada en la Cámara de los Comunes" la semana próxima. Esa idea fue repetida por la mayoría de líderes a su llegada hoy a la cumbre europea.
Cualquier retraso del brexit necesita el visto bueno unánime de los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de los veintisiete países que seguirán en la Unión Europea tras la marcha del Reino Unido.
