El expresidente de Uruguay José Mujica, de 83 años, renunció este miércoles, mediante una carta, a su cargo de senador por motivos personales y "cansancio de largo viaje".
"Los motivos son personales, diría 'cansancio de largo viaje'", reza el texto que envió el exmandatario, que fue elegido para el Senado después de ser presidente entre 2010 y 2015.
Asimismo, el documento apunta que "el carácter de renuncia voluntaria y la legislación vigente señalan que no corresponde el beneficio del subsidio establecido", ya que él se acogerá "a la jubilación".
Además de anunciar su renuncia, Mujica utilizó esta carta para "pedir disculpas muy sinceras" si alguna vez "al calor de los debates" hirió "lo personal de algún colega". El exmandatario afirmó también en la misiva que "mientras mi mente funcione, no renunciaré a la solidaridad y la lucha de ideas".
El 6 de agosto el expresidente explicó en una entrevista con Efe que pensaba dejar su escaño en el Parlamento porque quería tomarse una "licencia" antes de morirse, dada su avanzada edad.
"Veo que tengo 83 años y me voy acercando a la muerte. Quiero tomarme licencia antes de morirme, sencillamente, porque estoy viejo. Hay un tiempo para venir y otro para irse y así como se caen las hojas de los árboles también nos caemos nosotros. La vida continúa, no es tan importante", confesó a Efe
