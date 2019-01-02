Seis personas han muerto en un accidente ferroviario en el puente del estrecho del Gran Belt (centro de Dinamarca) provocado por un temporal, informó la compañía Ferrocarriles Estatales Daneses.
El accidente se produjo al desprenderse parte del techo de un tren de mercancías que circulaba en dirección a la isla de Fionia y estrellarse contra otro de pasajeros que viajaba en dirección contraria hacia Copenhague y que frenó de golpe.
Las autoridades han paralizado el tráfico en el puente, que conecta las islas de Fionia y Selandia y es una de las principales vías de comunicación del país.
El temporal Alfrida ha provocado en las últimas horas alteraciones en el tráfico ferroviario por caída de árboles sobre las vías, así como un aumento del nivel del agua en varias partes del país, lo que ha llevado a las autoridades a emitir un aviso de alarma por tiempo "muy peligroso".
El puente del estrecho del Sund, que une Copenhague con Malmoe (Suecia), ha permanecido también cerrado al tráfico durante varias horas, mientras más de 100.000 hogares suecos carecían de luz hoy a causa del temporal.
