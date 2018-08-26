Varios muertos en un tiroteo en un torneo de videojuegos en Florida

Varias personas han muerto este domingo en un tiroteo registrado en un conocido centro comercial y turístico de Jacksonville, en el norte de Florida, donde se estaba celebrando un torneo de videjuegos. La Policía habría matado al presunto autor de los disparos, según informan medios locales, que aseguran que el tirador sería uno de los participantes en el campeonato que habría iniciado la agresión después de perder la partida, extremo que por el momento no ha podido ser confirmado.
Las autoridades policiales no han informado por el momento de la cifra de víctimas, pero hablan de "múltiples víctimas mortales en la escena del crimen y muchas trasladadas" a hospitales. "Un sospechoso murió en el lugar de los hechos, todavía se desconoce si hay un segundo sospechoso. Se está llevando a cabo una búsqueda", indicó en su cuenta de Twitter la Policía local.
Los agentes de las fuerzas especiales (SWAT) buscan a ese sospechoso y rescatan a personas que se han escondido en los locales del centro comercial, en donde se estaba celebrando un torneo del videojuego de fútbol americano 'Madden'. Según el canal News4Jax, once personas resultaron heridas de bala en este suceso, que se suma a la ola de tiroteos que se registran cada año en Estados Unidos.
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) 26 de agosto de 2018
La Policía ha pedido a través de las redes sociales a los participantes en el torneo que se queden donde se ocultan y "tranquilas" hasta que un agente les encuentre, además de pedirles que no salgan corriendo. Las autoridades pidieron además con vehemencia a las personas que se mantengan a "varias manzanas" del lugar de los hechos.
El centro comercial, el Jacksonville Landing, es un popular centro comercial con una veintena de restaurantes y unas 70 tiendas y cada año es visitado por miles de vecinos y turistas. En uno de estos locales, el GLHF Game Bar, se estaba celebrando un torneo regional del videojuego 'Madden'. Medios locales indican que en una retransmisión en vídeo a través de la cuenta de la red social Twitch de este bar se escucharon cómo comenzaban los disparos.
El último tiroteo con múltiples víctimas mortales en el estado de Florida se produjo el 14 de febrero pasado, cuando un exalumno de la escuela secundaria Marjory Stoneman Douglas, en Parkland, al sur del estado, mató a 14 estudiantes y 3 profesores, además de dejar una veintena de heridos.
