Venezuela Borrell advierte que España condenaría una intervención militar en Venezuela

"No todas las posiciones están sobre la mesa. Hemos advertido claramente que no apoyaríamos y condenaríamos firmemente cualquier intervención militar extranjera, que esperamos que no se produzca", declaró el ministro.

El ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa, este viernes, tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Ballesteros

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de España, Josep Borrell, advirtió este domingo de que España no apoyaría una intervención militar extranjera en Venezuela y condenaría esta acción, asegurando que "no todas las posiciones están sobre la mesa" para solucionar esa crisis.

"No todas las posiciones están sobre la mesa. Hemos advertido claramente que no apoyaríamos y condenaríamos firmemente cualquier intervención militar extranjera, que esperamos que no se produzca", dijo a Efe Borrell en Egipto, antes de la inauguración de la cumbre entre la Liga Árabe y la Unión Europea (UE).

El ministro español subrayó que "la solución en Venezuela no puede provenir más que de una solución democrática pactada entre los venezolanos y de la convocatoria de unas elecciones presidenciales".

Asimismo, Borrell puntualizó que España está buscando una posición común con sus socios europeos en la cuestión venezolana. "España juega en este terreno ejerciendo un evidente liderazgo en la Unión Europea pero jugamos conjuntamente con otros países europeos una posición común", afirmó, al agregar que "hay un grupo de contacto de la UE en estos momentos en Caracas".

España y varios países de la Unión Europea han reconocido a Guaidó como "presidente encargado" y han pedido la convocatoria de unas elecciones que ayuden a superar la situación que vive el país.

