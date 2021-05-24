Estás leyendo: Denuncian un segundo secuestro de militares venezolanos por parte de grupos disidentes de las FARC en Venezuela

Venezuela Denuncian un segundo secuestro de militares venezolanos por parte de grupos disidentes de las FARC en Venezuela

El director de la organización, Javier Tarazona, ha indicado que el incidente se habría producido en la Victoria, en el estado de Apure, cuando cuatro efectivos fueron secuestrados.

Soldados venezolanos patrullan en barco por el río Arauca, la frontera entre Colombia y Venezuela, visto desde Arauquita. Reuters

La ONG Fundaredes ha denunciado un segundo secuestro de militares venezolanos por parte de grupos disidentes de las extingas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) en territorio venezolano.

El director de la organización, Javier Tarazona, ha indicado que el incidente se habría producido en la Victoria, en el estado de Apure, cuando cuatro efectivos fueron secuestrados. Se trata de un teniente, un sargento mayor y dos sargentos primero, tal y como ha explicado en su cuenta de Twitter.

Así, ha afirmado que todos ellos se encontraban e la zona en el marco de un operativo de vacunación de efectivos. Sin embargo, habrían sido interceptados por los disidentes del frente Décimo de las FARC. Según la ONG, todos ellos habrían sido maltratados, además de que se habría procedido al robo de las vacunas contra el coronavirus que los militares llevaban consigo. Fundaredes ha alertado en varias ocasiones de la presencia de estos grupos en territorio venezolano.

En este sentido, ha acusado a Miraflores de "abrirles la puerta" a los comandantes del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) y las disidencias de las FARC. El pasado 15 de mayo Venezuela confirmó el secuestro de otros ocho militares por parte de "grupos armados colombianos" en la región fronteriza entre los dos países.

Los militares fueron secuestrados el pasado 23 de abril también en el estado de Apure, en la frontera con Colombia. Desde el 21 de marzo se ha registrado un aumento de los enfrentamientos entre estos grupos y los efectivos de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB). En estos combates han fallecido por el momento 16 militares venezolanos y nueve presuntos miembros de los grupos armados irregulares colombianos

