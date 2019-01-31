Público
Venezuela Guaidó asegura que agentes de la policía están en su casa interrogando a su esposa

El autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela ha responsabilizado al Gobierno de Maduro por la seguridad de su familia. 

El líder opositor venezolano y autoproclamado presidente interino Juan Guaido junto a su esposa Fabiana Rosales. / REUTERS - CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

El jefe del Parlamento, el líder opositor Juan Guaidó, quien asumiera las competencias del Ejecutivo de Venezuela, ha informado este jueves de que agentes de la Policía está en su casa solicitando a su esposa, Fabiana Rosales.

Guaidó responsabilizó al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro por la seguridad de su familia. "Hago responsable al ciudadano Nicolás Maduro, por la integridad de mi hija que allí se encuentra", ha afirmado a través de un mensaje en Twitter- 

