El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó y varias decenas de diputados que le respaldan como presidente del Parlamento entraron por la fuerza en el Palacio Legislativo este martes, tras ser retenidos por casi una hora por un cordón de la Policía militarizada.

Una veintena de policías militares bloquearon el acceso a Guaidó y a más de cien diputados, según los opositores, y los mantuvieron a las puertas del Parlamento hasta que, por la fuerza, lograron abrirse paso.

Minutos antes, en el hemiciclo se desarrolló una sesión liderada por Luis Parra, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional elegido el pasado domingo, en la que se debatió la escasez de combustibles que aqueja al país pese a sus ricos depósitos de petróleo, los mayores del planeta.

Guaidó dijo a los periodistas que esa sesión encabezada por Parra no tenía validez, puesto que se llevó a cabo sin el quorum reglamentario de 84 diputados. Los opositores finalmente se instalaron en el pleno, no sin una nueva refriega con la policía militarizada, y dieron comienzo a otra sesión ordinaria, en la que no están presentes Parra o algún miembro de su directiva ni la bancada chavista.

Después de esto hubo un corte eléctrico en el Palacio Legislativo, lo que no impidió que la sesión continuara a media luz y con los altavoces y los micrófonos apagados. Finalmente Guaidó juramentó en el hemiciclo y se autoproclamó presidente encargado de Venezuela.