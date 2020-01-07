Público
Venezuela Guaidó y diputados opositores entran por la fuerza en el Parlamento venezolano

Los opositores se instalaron en el pleno y dieron comienzo a otra sesión ordinaria, en la que no estuvo presente Luis Parra, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, así como ningún miembro de su directiva ni de la bancada chavista.

07/01/2020 - El opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó se dirige al Palacio Federal Legislativo en Caracas (Venezuela), donde esperar acudir a la Asamblea Nacional (AN) para intentar comenzar el año legislativo como titular del organismo. EFE/ Rayner Peña

El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó y varias decenas de diputados que le respaldan como presidente del Parlamento entraron por la fuerza en el Palacio Legislativo este martes, tras ser retenidos por casi una hora por un cordón de la Policía militarizada. 

Una veintena de policías militares bloquearon el acceso a Guaidó y a más de cien diputados, según los opositores, y los mantuvieron a las puertas del Parlamento hasta que, por la fuerza, lograron abrirse paso. 

Minutos antes, en el hemiciclo se desarrolló una sesión liderada por Luis Parra, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional elegido el pasado domingo, en la que se debatió la escasez de combustibles que aqueja al país pese a sus ricos depósitos de petróleo, los mayores del planeta. 

Guaidó dijo a los periodistas que esa sesión encabezada por Parra no tenía validez, puesto que se llevó a cabo sin el quorum reglamentario de 84 diputados. Los opositores finalmente se instalaron en el pleno, no sin una nueva refriega con la policía militarizada, y dieron comienzo a otra sesión ordinaria, en la que no están presentes Parra o algún miembro de su directiva ni la bancada chavista. 

Después de esto hubo un corte eléctrico en el Palacio Legislativo, lo que no impidió que la sesión continuara a media luz y con los altavoces y los micrófonos apagados. Finalmente Guaidó juramentó en el hemiciclo y se autoproclamó presidente encargado de Venezuela.

