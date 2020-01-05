Público
Venezuela Guaidó pierde la presidencia de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, que elige a Luis Parra

La votación no ha estado exenta de polémica, ya que Guaidó no pudo acceder a la votación. 

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó. REUTERS

La Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento) ha elegido este domingo como presidente del organismo a Luis Parra, antiguo miembro del partido Primero Justicia, en un bronco y breve debate al que no pudo acceder Juan Guaidó, autoproclamado presidente del país el pasado año.

El diputado de mayor edad presente en el hemiciclo ejerció como presidente temporal de la sesión antes de la elección de Parra, lo que el equipo de Guaidó calificó como un "golpe al parlamento" puesto que quienes lo eligieron lo hicieron "sin votos ni quórum".



