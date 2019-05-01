El autoproclamado presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, ha admitido este miércoles que el apoyo militar "no fue suficiente", aunque insiste que la Operación Libertad continúa. "Si el régimen creía que habíamos llegado al máximo de presión, se equivocaron (...) Vamos a seguir en las calles hasta lograr la libertad de Venezuela", resaltó.
Sin embargo, para el presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, se ha "demostrado" que el golpe de Estado no es el camino para la paz en el país. "Quedó demostrado que la injerencia, el golpismo y el enfrentamiento armado no son el camino para nuestra amada Venezuela. La ruta para dirimir las diferencias siempre será la constitucionalidad y el respeto mutuo", ha hecho saber el mandatario en su cuenta de Twitter.
Durante esta jornada de protestas, al menos ocho personas han sufrido lesiones en algunas de las manifestaciones antigubernamentales que se desarrollan en toda Venezuela. Se han usado gases lacrimógenos y perdigones del lado de la fuerza pública así como de piedras y bombas molotov por parte de algunos manifestantes.
En este sentido, el Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos condena el "uso excesivo de la fuerza" contra los manifestantes y pide a las autoridades de Caracas que "respeten el derecho a la reunión pacífica".
Por otro lado, Estados Unidos continuó presionando al Gobierno de Maduro y cargó contra Rusia y Cuba, a los que Washington acusa de mantenerle en el poder. Aunque en un primer momento el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo, no descartara una inminente intervención militar en el país, horas más tarde el propio Pentágono descartó esta posibilidad.
