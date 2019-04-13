El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Alejandro Abascal ha acordado prisión provisional para el exjefe de cotrainteligencia militar de Venezuela Hugo Carvajal, detenido este viernes por la Policía Nacional en virtud de una petición de extradición de Estados Unidos. Recientemente, había reconocido a Guaidó como presidente de Venezuela.
El detenido, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Audiencia Nacional, ha negado tener vínculos con el narcotráfico y las Farc, no acepta su entrega a Estados Unidos y asegura que tiene arraigo familiar en España.
Carvajal ha explicado al juez que sus familiares vinieron a España antes que él y que, cuando su familia se estableció en Madrid, él salió de Venezuela hace un mes, en barco, en una travesía de 16 horas hasta llegar a República Dominicana, desde donde cogió un avión comercial hasta Madrid.
A partir de ahora, Estados Unidos tiene que formalizar su petición de extradición, que resolverá la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional. Carvajal también ha alegado ante el juez que otro país, Holanda, ya rechazó con anterioridad la extradición por los mismos hechos sobre los que se va a pronunciar ahora la justicia española.
El exgeneral de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB) fue detenido por agentes de la Policía Nacional este viernes a las 15.30 horas en Madrid.
Carvajal, que tiene una carrera militar de más de 30 años y fue jefe de la Inteligencia militar de Venezuela, ganó notoriedad el pasado 21 de febrero por grabar un vídeo en el que reconocía como "presidente encargado" al líder opositor Juan Guaidó.
Contra Carvajal pesan cargos por narcotráfico en Estados Unidos. En 2008 le impuso sanciones por ayudar al tráfico de drogas por parte de la guerrilla colombiana de las FARC y en 2014 intentó su extradición desde Aruba por sus presuntos vínculos con el Cártel de los Soles, pero el Gobierno de Países Bajos la frenó porque tenía inmunidad diplomática.
