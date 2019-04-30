El opositor venezolano Leopoldo López y su familia ingresaron este martes en la embajada de Chile en Caracas en calidad de "huéspedes", informó el canciller chileno, Roberto Ampuero. "Lilian Tintori y su hija ingresaron como huéspedes a la residencia de nuestra misión diplomática en Caracas. Hace minutos se sumó su cónyuge, Leopoldo López, que permanece junto a su familia en dicho lugar", señaló Ampuero en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
López, que cumplía una pena de casi catorce años de prisión en régimen de arresto domiciliario, fue liberado este martes por militares con un "indulto presidencial" de Juan Guaidó.
El líder de Voluntad Popular se entregó a las autoridades venezolanas en 2014, después de que un tribunal de Caracas ordenara detenerlo por instigar a la violencia como uno de los convocantes de una manifestación que terminó con tres muertos y decenas de heridos seis días antes.
Juan Guaidó, quien se autoproclamó presidente en enero pasado, instó este martes a un golpe de Estado contra Maduro tras sacar a Leopoldo López de su arresto domiciliario. Guaidó anunció en un vídeo grabado en los alrededores de la base aérea de La Carlota, en la zona este de Caracas, que "la familia militar" había decidido unirse al movimiento que persigue la salida de Maduro del poder y la convocatoria a unas nuevas elecciones, "democráticas y libres".
Desde mediados de 2017, al menos otros siete venezolanos ingresaron en la residencia del embajador chileno en Caracas como "huéspedes". Cinco de ellos son magistrados designados por la Asamblea Nacional para el Tribunal Supremo de Venezuela que un par de meses después llegaron a Chile y pidieron asilo político.
El diputado opositor Freddy Guevara, militante del mismo partido que Leopoldo López, permanece refugiado en la legación chilena, donde llegó en noviembre de 2017.
