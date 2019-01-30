Público
Público

Venezuela Maduro, abierto a convocar las elecciones legislativas, pero no las presidenciales

El presidente de Venezuela insiste en que está dispuesto a sentarse con la oposición para dialogar sobre "la paz y el futuro" 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante la rueda de prensa en el Palacio Miraflores. EFE/Cristian Hernández

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante la rueda de prensa en el Palacio Miraflores. EFE/Cristian Hernández

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, se mostró hoy dispuesto a sentarse con la oposición para dialogar sobre "la paz y el futuro" del país, según dijo en una entrevista con la agencia de noticias rusa RIA Nóvosti.


"Estoy listo, con una agenda abierta, para sentarme con sectores de la oposición para hablar del bien de Venezuela, de la paz y del futuro", dijo el mandatario venezolano, después de que el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, se autoproclamara presidente encargado de Venezuela con el respaldo de EEUU y varios países latinoamericanos. 

Etiquetas