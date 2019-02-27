El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ha bromeado este martes con presentarse a las elecciones presidenciales que se celebrarán en España el próximo 28 de abril para "dar una revolcada" a la "élite corrupta".
"Estoy pensando en postularme a las elecciones en España para darle una revolcada a toda la clase política a toda la élite corrupta de España y decir: '¡Fuera corruptos!'", ha señalado Maduro en la Asamblea Internacional de los Pueblos que apoyan la Revolución Bolivariana.
El mandatario venezolano ha asegurado que si se presentara a las elecciones ganaría con más del 50% de los votos. "Tengan la seguridad, porque el pueblo de España quiere un gran cambio y quiere gente valiente, honesta, al frente del Gobierno", ha recalcado.
El pueblo español está en contra del "intervencionismo internacional", asegura Maduro
Maduro también ha asegurado que el pueblo español está en contra del "intervencionismo internacional, acompaña a Venezuela en su lucha por la dignidad y admira la lucha de la revolución bolivariana".
Además ha acusado a los medios de comunicación españoles de mentir sobre la situación en Venezuela y ha señalado que dedican demasiado tiempo al asunto. "La gente debe aburrirse mucho en España porque España tiene suficientes problemas para que estén dedicados 24 horas del día a mentir sobre Venezuela", ha añadido.
Venezuela se encuentra sumida en una grave crisis política desde el 23 de enero, cuando el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, el opositor Juan Guaidó, se autoproclamó "presidente encargado" del país tras denunciar la ilegalidad del nuevo mandato de Maduro.
