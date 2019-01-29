Público
El petróleo de Venezuela Maduro tomará acciones legales contra EEUU tras las sanciones contra su petrolera estatal

El mandatario venezolano denuncia también que Trump  está tratando de "robarle" la empresa Citgo a Venezuela.

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, mientras participa en un acto de gobierno, donde recibe a funcionarios diplomáticos venezolanos. EFE

El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, ha asegurado este lunes que tomará acciones legales contra Estados Unidos después de que se anunciaran sanciones contra la petrolera estatal venezolana PDVSA.

"He dado instrucciones precisas al presidente de PDVSA de iniciar las acciones políticas, legales, ante tribunales estadounidenses y del mundo para defender la propiedad y la riqueza de Citgo", ha indicado Maduro en un discurso televisado, refiriéndose a la filial de PDVSA en Estados Unidos.

El mandatario venezolano también ha denunciado que Estados Unidos está tratando "robarle la empresa Citgo a Venezuela".

"Las llamadas 'sanciones' anunciadas por John Bolton, son unilaterales, ilegales, criminales e inmorales; pretenden robarle la empresa CITGO a los venezolanos", ha señalado Maduro más tarde a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter.

"En los próximos días anunciaremos medidas necesarias y contundentes para proteger los intereses de la Nación", ha añadido el mandatario venezolano.

En su discurso, el presidente de Venezuela se ha dirigido a los diplomáticos venezolanos para felicitarles "por su moral y por su ética" y que, según Maduro, "con amor han defendido nuestro país en Estados Unidos".

El Gobierno estadounidense ha anunciado este lunes un paquete de sanciones contra PDVSA que incluyen la congelación de todos los fondos de la petrolera estatal en Estados Unidos y la prohibición a ciudadanos y entidades estadounidenses de relacionarse con estas empresas.

PDVSA es la principal fuente de ingresos de Venezuela y cuenta con la filial estadounidense Citgo Petroleum, el principal activo estatal fuera del país. Hasta ahora Washington había dejado a un lado el sector petrolero venezolano en lo que a sanciones se refiere, principalmente debido a los efectos potencialmente catastróficos para los venezolanos y los perjuicios para empresas y consumidores estadounidenses.

