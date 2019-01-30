El Parlamento Europeo votará mañana jueves una resolución en la que reconocerá a Juan Guaidó como presidente de Venezuela tras constatar que Nicolás Maduro "ha rechazado públicamente la posibilidad de celebrar nuevas elecciones presidenciales", tras la petición de la Unión Europea (UE).
Fuentes de los grupos popular y socialista en la Eurocámara, los dos partidos mayoritarios, confirmaron que votarán a favor de esta resolución, por lo que ya cuenta con un respaldo suficiente entre los parlamentarios para salir adelante.
"El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a Juan Guaidó como el presidente interino legítimo de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela de acuerdo a la Constitución de Venezuela (...) y expresa su respaldo absoluto a su hoja de ruta", dice la resolución que se votará este jueves.
