Venezuela Un seísmo de magnitud 7,3 sacude Venezuela

El ministro venezolano de Interior y Justicia, Néstor Reverol, asegura que no ha habido muertos ni heridos, aunque sí numerosos daños estructurales en edificios. Entre los estados más afectados figuran Sucre, Monagas y el sureño Bolívar.

Gente en las calles de Caracas tras el terremoto. REUTERS

Un seísmo registrado en Venezuela de magnitud 7,3 ha ocasionado daños a algunas edificaciones, según el ministro venezolano de Interior y Justicia, Néstor Reverol. El ministro reiteró que no ha habido muertos ni heridos.

"Hay algunas fallas estructurales en algunas edificaciones", dijo Reverol, sin dar más detalles, al canal estatal VTV.

El ministro señaló que la llamada torre financiera Confinanzas, ubicada en el centro de Caracas, se inclinó un "25%" en los pisos superiores. Esta estructura abandonada, conocida como la torre de David, estuvo habitada hasta hace años ilegalmente por familias que fueron desalojadas por el Ejecutivo.

A través de las redes sociales, decenas de usuarios han compartido fotografías y vídeos que dan cuenta de los daños que sufrieron algunas casas y edificios en ciudades del interior del país.

Imagen de la Torre de David en Caracas, dañada por el temblor. REUTERS

Los internautas han mostrado principalmente columnas de inmuebles quebradas, algunas paredes caídas y muebles que quedaron rotos tras los segundos que duró este temblor, que se convierte en el de más alta intensidad que ha vivido Venezuela durante esta década.

Entre los estados más afectados, según informaciones en las redes sociales, figuran Sucre (este), donde se ubicó el epicentro, el vecino Monagas y el sureño Bolívar.

El ministerio de Interior informó de que unos 20.000 funcionarios están desplegados para evaluar los daños y pidió a los ciudadanos que notifiquen a las autoridades cualquier novedad.

