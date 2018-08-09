El Gobierno de Venezuela ha solicitado este martes a Estados Unidos la extradición del supuesto cabecilla del ataque contra el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, este fin de semana.
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores venezolano, Jorge Arreaza, y el fiscal general del país, Tarek William Saab, se han reunido con el encargado de negocios estadounidense en Caracas, James Story, a quien han entregado un informe y han instado en el caso de Osman Delgado, que según el Gobierno venezolano, habría estado al frente del ataque contra Maduro desde Miami.
"Venezuela va a solicitar la extradición de ese ciudadano y lo vamos a hacer por los canales correspondientes, tenemos acuerdos de cooperación entre ambos países que están vigentes", ha señalado Arreaza tras la reunión.
Arreaza también ha agradecido el apoyo que ha recibido el país por parte de otros países. Los aliados internacionales de Venezuela, como Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua o Rusia, entre otros, han condenado lo que consideran un atentado contra Maduro, si bien el resto de la comunidad internacional ha guardado silencio o se ha mostrado escéptica.
"Ha sido una avalancha. Desde la primera condena ha sido imparable. Comunicados oficiales de gobiernos, misiones diplomáticas, movimientos sociales, personalidades (...) Ha habido mucha claridad", ha aseverado.
Ataque contra Maduro
Dos drones cargados de material explosivo estallaron el sábado por la tarde en la Avenida Bolívar de Caracas, donde Maduro estaba pronunciando un discurso ante cientos de militares con motivo del 81º aniversario de la creación de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB).
De momento, hay seis "terroristas" detenidos, además de Requesens, y la Fiscalía ha vinculado a un total de 19 personas con el "intento de magnicidio".
El secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro ha considerado que, "dada la falta de credibilidad de la dictadura en Venezuela y el uso de la tortura para incriminar, urge nombrar una comisión de expertos internacionales para investigar las circunstancias del atentado a Maduro".
