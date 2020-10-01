Estás leyendo: Venezuela nombrará como embajador en España al actual cónsul y exministro Mauricio Rodríguez Gelferstein

Rodríguez sucederá en el cargo a Mario Isea, que llevaba en Madrid desde 2013, pero el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro no ha precisado cuándo se hará efectivo el relevo.

Mauricio Rodríguez Gelferstein. / Europa Press
El Gobierno de Venezuela nombrará nuevo embajador en España a Mauricio Rodríguez Gelferstein, que ejerce como cónsul en la Embajada española desde 2018 y que en 2010 fue ministro de Comunicación e Información venezolano. 

El nombramiento lo ha desvelado la agencia rusa RT, citando fuentes de la Cancillería venezolana y su información la ha difundido en Twitter el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza.

Rodríguez sucederá en el cargo a Mario Isea, que llevaba en Madrid desde 2013, pero el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro no ha precisado cuándo se hará efectivo el relevo.

Antes de ser nombrado cónsul, Rodríguez Gelferstein fue ministro consejero, el 'número dos' de la Embajada. Como tal, se quedó al mando de ella como 'encargado de negocios' durante una crisis entre enero y abril de 2018, cuando España y Venezuela expulsaron recíprocamente a sus embajadores. Justo después, en mayo, tomó posesión del Consulado.

Periodista de formación, Rodríguez Gelferstein fue ministro de Comunicación e Información con Hugo Chávez, en 2010. También ha sido presidente del canal educativo público venezolano Vive TV, director general de Formulación de Proyectos Especiales en el Ministerio de Ciencia y Tecnología, viceministro de Cultura para el Desarrollo Humano, viceministro de Gestión Comunicacional, director general de Política Interior y como viceministro de Estrategia Comunicacional.

El relevo se ha conocido poco después de que España haya anunciado también un cambio al frente de su Embajada en Caracas, donde Jesús Silva, nombrado en 2017, será sustituido próximamente por el actual embajador en Cuba, Juan Fernández Trigo.

