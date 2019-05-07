El vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, ofrecerá este martes nuevos "incentivos" a los militares de Venezuela que "den la espalda al presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro", en respuesta al plan de la oposición para derrocar a Maduro que fracasó la semana pasada, según ha informado un alto cargo de la administración estadounidense.
En un discurso ante la Americas Society en el Departamento de Estado, programado para las 19:25 GMT, Pence informará de que EEUU tiene previsto imponer sanciones a 25 magistrados del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela.
Pence también ofrecerá ayuda a los refugiados que han huido del país, y presentará un paquete de ayuda económica que dependerá de una transición política, tal y como ha sostenido el alto cargo, que ha tenido acceso en primicia al discurso que pronunciará el vicepresidente.
El discurso de Pence servirá para esbozar la estrategia inicial de la Administración del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, tras las masivas protestas callejeras registradas la semana pasada en el país caribeño y encabezadas por el líder opositor y autoproclamado "presidente encargado", Juan Guaidó.
Guaidó describió las protestas como el inicio de su "fase final" para sacar a Maduro del poder, pero no hubo deserciones militares en masa. El también presidente de la Asamblea Nacional invocó la Constitución en enero para declararse presidente encargado del país, argumentando que la reelección de Maduro en 2018 fue ilegítima.
Maduro, que ha dicho que Guaidó es un títere de Washington, ha buscado demostrar que el Ejército sigue de su lado, pero líderes de la oposición y funcionarios estadounidenses aseguran que dicho apoyo es débil.
