Un enfermero de un centro médico de Phoenix, en Arizona (EE.UU.), fue arrestado como sospechoso de violar a una mujer en estado vegetativo desde hace más de dos décadas y que dio a luz en diciembre pasado, informó este jueves la Policía local. La alcaldesa de Phoenix, Thelda Williams y la jefa de la policía de Phoenix, Jeri Williams, aseguraron en rueda de prensa que el sospechoso es Nathan Sutherland, de 36 años, cuidador y enfermero del centro médico Hacienda Healthcare.
Según la versión policial, Sutherland era responsable de cuidar a la víctima en el lapso que se considera ocurrió el asalto sexual y que trabaja en el centro médico desde 2011. La policía indicó que las pruebas de ADN de los empleados ayudaron a la policía a encontrar una coincidencia entre Sutherland y el bebé.
De acuerdo a los datos relevados, las autoridades tomaron muestras de Sutherland el martes después de lograr una orden judicial, y ya fue arrestado para enviado a prisión este mismo miércoles.Se espera que sea acusado de un cargo de agresión sexual y otro de abuso hacia adultos vulnerables, aunque el portavoz policial Tommy Thompson indicó que están investigando si pudo abusar de otras pacientes del centro médico.
El pasado 29 de diciembre la mujer dio a luz un niño totalmente sano ante el asombro del personal médico, que, aseguró, no tenía conocimiento de que la paciente estaba embarazada. Por sus gemidos se enteraron de que algo iba mal y fue entonces cuando descubrieron que estaba de parto. Dos médicos del centro que atendían a la mujer ya no trabajan en esta residencia.
La víctima, cuya identidad no se ha dado a conocer, ha sido paciente en el centro de Hacienda HealthCare, en Phoenix, durante al menos una década, después de que sufriera un accidente en el que casi se ahoga pero que la dejó en estado vegetativo.
