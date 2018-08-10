Un sacerdote jesuita español fue hallado muerto en su residencia, ubicada en una escuela de la Amazonía de Perú, con signos de haber sido asesinado con violencia, informó la Conferencia Episcopal Peruana (CEP).
La información, que fue confirmada por la Compañía de Jesús en Perú, señaló que el cuerpo del sacerdote español Carlos Riudavest Montes, de 73 años, fue encontrado en su residencia en el colegio Fe y Alegría "Valentín Salegui", del distrito de Yamakai-éntsa, en la provincia selvática de Bagua.
La CEP señaló que Riudavest, que fue "encontrado sin vida, con signos de haber sufrido violencia", dedicó los últimos 38 años a la educación de las familias de las comunidades nativas de la región Amazonas.
Tanto la CEP como la Compañía de Jesús expresaron su "desconcierto y dolor" por el asesinato y manifestaron su rechazo a toda forma de violencia.
"La Conferencia Episcopal Peruana solicita a las autoridades esclarecer los hechos y hallar a los responsables", remarcó el organismo, mientras que la Compañía de Jesús manifestó su confianza en que las autoridades podrán "esclarecer las causas de su muerte y las circunstancias en las que se ha producido".
La directora de Educación de la región Amazonas, Gumercinda Duire, informó a la emisora RPP Noticias que el cadáver de Riudavest fue encontrado por la cocinera del plantel "en el piso y atado".
Agregó que el religioso tenía buena relación con la comunidad y que la sospecha inicial recae en un exalumno que fue expulsado del colegio y amenazó al sacerdote "en varias ocasiones".
Sin embargo, las autoridades policiales aún no han adelantado ninguna hipótesis, pero ya han iniciado las investigaciones del crimen.
