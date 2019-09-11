El colectivo Actrices Argentinas (AA) anunció que realizará una conferencia de prensa el jueves por la tarde para "visibilizar el acoso sexual y el maltrato dentro del ámbito laboral precarizado".
En un comunicado, AA adelantó que el contenido de lo que contarán está vinculado al "acompañamiento a la denuncia de un caso paradigmático para la cultura, la educación y el Estado".
De la conferencia de prensa tomarán parte también "colectivas de autoras, escritoras, directoras, técnicas de cine, bailarinas, músicas, trabajadoras de centros culturales, colectivos feministas y transfeministas; y organizaciones por los derechos humanos".
Entre ellas, se encuentran Abofem (Asociación de Abogadas Feministas), RAF (Red de Abogadas Feministas), La Colectiva de Autoras, MuCABA (Musicxs Unidxs en CABA), MuTO (Musiques Transfeministas del Oeste), Fieras, (MUA) Mujeres Audiovisuales y estudiantes de la Universidad Nacional de las Artes.
El colectivo AA realizó su primera intervención pública en diciembre del año pasado, con una conferencia de prensa en la que dieron a conocer y respaldaron la denuncia penal de Thelma Fardin contra Juan Darthes, por haberla violado en 2009 en Nicaragua mientras estaban de gira con una tira infantil.
A esa conferencia de prensa, organizada en una sala teatral de la calle Corrientes, asistieron medios de Alemania, España, México, la BBC, lo que puso de manifiesto que los movimientos de mujeres, con sus diversos nombres, como MeToo, Ni Una Menos, cada uno con sus características, tienen alcance mundial.
Esta noticia ha sido publicada originalmente en Página 12.
