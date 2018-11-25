Público
Filippo Grandi aprovechó un acto de aniversario de ACNUR para pedir ayuda e integración de las personas desplazadas en sus entornos laborales. 

Filippo Grandi, Alto Comisionado de la ONU. REUTERS.

El Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados, Filippo Grandi, ha realizado este sábado un llamamiento para proteger mejor a las personas desplazadas y refugiadas de la violencia sexual y de género en el ámbito laboral.

"El mundo laboral, particularmente, puede albergar riesgos para las personas refugiadas y para quienes sufren algún tipo de desplazamiento forzoso. Muchas personas no tienen otra opción excepto trabajar en el sector informal, lo que las expone a condiciones laborales abusivas e inseguras, inclusive violencia de género," ha hecho saber Grandi.

A punto de que se celebre el 70º aniversario de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos, ACNUR lamenta que el acceso al trabajo lícito y seguro continúe viéndose como una realidad lejana para muchos refugiados en sus países de asilo.

"Para muchas, el riesgo de ser violadas o abusadas sexualmente está presente en todos los aspectos de sus vidas"

"Necesitamos medidas más fuertes y decisivas para proteger a las mujeres y niñas refugiadas que continúan estando expuestas a la violencia sexual y de género", ha declarado la enviada especial de ACNUR, la actriz Angelina Jolie.

"Para muchas, el riesgo de ser violadas o abusadas sexualmente está presente en todos los aspectos de sus vidas, incluso en las tareas más básicas, como recolectar agua o leña. Espero que la comunidad internacional renueve su compromiso para acabar con estos actos violentos y se centré en hallar soluciones prácticas de manera urgente"m ha añadido.

El Alto Comisionado apuntó que ACNUR también participa activamente en la lucha contra la violencia sexual que afecta a su propio personal. "El acoso sexual es tanto inaceptable como injustificable y hemos tomado una serie de acciones decisivas para asegurar un especio de trabajo seguro y respetuoso para todos los trabajadores", según Grandi.

Entre ellas, ha añadido, "se incluye una línea de asistencia independiente para trabajadores que quieran informar sobre malas conductas o necesite asesoramiento; es una prioridad fundamental para la organización."

Etiquetas