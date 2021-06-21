MadridActualizado:
Este lunes empieza el juicio de Valérie Bacot, el caso que conmociona a Francia. La mujer se enfrenta a cadena perpetua por matar al hombre que la violó y maltrató durante 25 años. Daniel Polette era su padrastro y comenzó a violarla cuando tenía 12 años.
El agresor la dejó embarazada con 17 años y su madre la echó de casa.
Era la pareja de su madre, y las violaciones comenzaron cuando él se mudó a la residencia familiar. En 1995, fue condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por la violación de una menor de 15 años. A su salida de prisión, volvieron las violaciones.
Sola y aislada, Bacot se muda con Polette a la ciudad de Baudemont y más tarde se casan. Tuvieron cuatro hijos. Bacot declaró que en los 18 años que estuvieron casados la humillaba, la agredía, la violaba y la prostituía.
Después de matar a su agresor, Bacot escondió el cuerpo al entrar en pánico. La Policía la detuvo en 2017 y tras pasar un año en prisión preventiva, se encuentra en libertad condicional. Ahora, será juzgada del 21 al 25 de junio. La Fiscalía pide para ella cadena perpetua.
"Yo era un objeto que le pertenecía", afirmó Bacot durante una entrevista a Le Parisien el pasado 12 de mayo. "Merezco ir a la cárcel, mucho tiempo, eso es normal. Este juicio no es solo mío, también es el del 'otro'. Espero lograr ser más fuerte que él, ganarle una vez en la vida", explicó.
La exministra de Derechos de la Mujer, Najat Vallaud Belkacem, pidió el pasado mes de enero justicia para Bacot porque "nadie la ha protegido jamás". También pidió su absolución a el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron. "Sí, ella lo mató. Pero su propia experiencia fue una muerte mucho más destructiva, una muerte diaria y constante durante más de 20 años. Esta vida no puede terminar en la cárcel", dijo a Le Figaro.
En mayo de este año, Bacot publicó un libro titulado Tout le monde savait (Todos lo sabían). En una entrevista a la revista ELLE, afirmó que un policía fue el que le recomendó escribir el libro cuando le tomó declaración: "Me dijo que algún día ayudaría si compartiera mi historia con los demás". Pensó que "ayudar a otras mujeres" le "vendría bien". "Nadie se merece una vida como esta", explicó.
