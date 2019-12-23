El exgobernador de Kentucky Matt Bevin indultó, poco antes de dejar su puesto el pasado 9 de diciembre, a 400 presos de su estado. Entre los agraciados se encuentra Micah Schoettle, condenado a 23 años de prisión por violar a una niña de 9 años durante dos años, con su hermana presente en la habitación. Pero para el político del Partido Republicano "no hay pruebas" dado que el "himen de ambas estaba intacto".

Este es el argumento que Bevin ha esgrimido en un programa de una radio local para justificar su decisión. "Puede que esto sea más específico de lo que las personas desearían, pero créanme, si un adulto ha violado sexualmente y en repetidas ocasiones a una niña pequeña, hay repercusiones físicas y médicas", ha insistido el exgobernador.

Las palabras de Bevin no han tardado en encontrar el rechazo de la socieda médica del estado, encabezada por George Nichols, exdirector de la medicatura forense del estado del medio este americano, que ha asegurado que "la violación no se prueba con la penetración del himen". "No solo no se sabe la ley, en mi humilde opinión, no sabe sobre medicina y anatomía", ha aseverado con dureza Nichols.

El ultraconservador Matt Bevin, que perdió la reelección contra el demócrata Andy Beshear en una reñida votación el pasado noviembre, es el responsable de la aprobación en Kentucky de una de las leyes contra el aborto más restrictivas de los Estados Unidos, la conocido como Ley del Latido. Esta ley obliga a los médicos a mostrar y describir las imágenes del feto emitidas por el ultrasonido antes de abortar.