Una joven de Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) de 28 años ha muerto en Reino Unido víctima de un asesinato machista, según han confirmado fuentes del Ayuntamiento, que ha activado el protocolo de duelo para este tipo de casos.
El cuerpo de Cristina Ortiz Lozano fue encontrado el sábado 21 de septiembre en su casa de Southampton (sur), con varias puñaladas. La Policía detuvo en el mismo momento al sospechoso del asesinato, un hombre de 29 años que tuvo que ser trasladado al hospital.
El sospechoso ha sido identificado este miércoles como Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, según han informado medios británicos. El jueves deberá comparecer ante el juez. La Policía ya había señalado que la víctima y su presunto asesino se conocían.
