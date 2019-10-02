Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Una joven española, víctima de un asesinato machista en Reino Unido

El cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado el sábado 21 de septiembre en su casa de Southampton con varias puñaladas. La Policía detuvo en el mismo momento al sospechoso, un hombre de 29 años que tuvo que ser trasladado al hospital. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación con motivo de la Día de la Mujer en la que los asistentes portaron pancartas con los nombres escritos de mujeres asesinadas por sus maridos y compañeros en España. EFE/Archivo

Manifestación con motivo de la Día de la Mujer en la que los asistentes portaron pancartas con los nombres escritos de mujeres asesinadas por sus maridos y compañeros en España. EFE/Archivo

Una joven de Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) de 28 años ha muerto en Reino Unido víctima de un asesinato machista, según han confirmado fuentes del Ayuntamiento, que ha activado el protocolo de duelo para este tipo de casos. 

El cuerpo de Cristina Ortiz Lozano fue encontrado el sábado 21 de septiembre en su casa de Southampton (sur), con varias puñaladas. La Policía detuvo en el mismo momento al sospechoso del asesinato, un hombre de 29 años que tuvo que ser trasladado al hospital. 

El sospechoso ha sido identificado este miércoles como Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, según han informado medios británicos. El jueves deberá comparecer ante el juez. La Policía ya había señalado que la víctima y su presunto asesino se conocían.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas