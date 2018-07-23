La Fiscalía chilena investiga a un total de 158 personas relacionadas con la iglesia católica en el marco de 144 casos de abusos sexuales o de otro tipo, informaron hoy fuentes de ese organismo.
Luis Torres, director de la División especializada en Derechos Humanos, Delitos sexuales y Violencia de Género, aseguró que se trata de casos ocurridos en el país desde el año 2000, cuando entró en vigor la reforma procesal penal
De las personas investigadas, 74 estarían clasificados por la Fiscalía como obispos, sacerdotes o diáconos diocesanos que no pertenecen a ninguna congregación, mientras que otros 65 obispos, sacerdotes o diáconos sí pertenecerían a ellas.
Hasta el momento se han identificado a 266 víctimas, de las que 178 eran menores al sufrir los abusos, 31 eran adultos y del resto no se han precisado esos datos, precisó Torres.
Además de estos casos, hay otros más antiguos, algunos desde el año 1960, que no se han resuelto.
Los casos de abusos sexuales han conmocionado desde hace años a la Iglesia católica chilena y el pasado junio el papa Francisco aceptó las renuncias de cinco obispos, después de que 34 miembros de la Conferencia Episcopal de Chile le ofrecieron sus cargos tras ser citados a El Vaticano por el pontífice.
