El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo fin de semana en el Parque Nacional de Doñana con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, con quien repasará la agenda bilateral y europea, según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo.
Sánchez ha invitado a Merkel a pasar los días 11 y 12 de agosto en la finca del Palacio de las Marismillas, en Doñana, donde compartirán un fin de semana de trabajo, que combinarán con una visita a este paraje natural, donde el presidente del Gobierno pasa unos días de descanso acompañado por su familia.
Ambos repasarán las principales cuestiones de la agenda bilateral y europea, con especial atención a la migración, un asunto en el que mantienen un enfoque conjunto, según recuerdan desde Moncloa.
También abordarán la reforma de la unión económica y monetaria en la que el presidente del Gobierno quiere subrayar la necesidad de tener en cuenta el pilar social y las directivas de calidad en el empleo, al tiempo que harán balance de la reciente cumbre de la OTAN y hablarán de la defensa europea.
La idea del Gobierno es que sea un fin de semana de trabajo, a invitación del jefe del Ejecutivo español, lo que, según Moncloa, reafirma la "excelente sintonía" que existe entre ambos mandatarios.
Durante el fin de semana, Merkel conocerá el Parque Nacional de Doñana y la labor que allí se realiza para la defensa y recuperación de especies amenazadas, como el lince ibérico.
