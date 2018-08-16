Público
Vivienda Nueva Zelanda prohíbe comprar vivienda a los extranjeros para frenar la especulación

La regulación es una promesa electoral de la primera ministra neozelandesa, la laborista Jacinda Ardern, que acusa a fondos foráneos de especular en el mercado y elevar los precios.

Edificio en construcción. REUTERS/Archivo

El Parlamento de Nueva Zelanda aprobó este jueves una ley que prohíbe, salvo excepciones, que los extranjeros compren viviendas en el país con el objeto de contener las especulaciones y ofrecer a los nacionales un mayor acceso al mercado inmobiliario.

La regulación es una promesa electoral de la primera ministra neozelandesa, la laborista Jacinda Ardern, que acusa a fondos foráneos de especular en el mercado de la vivienda y elevar los precios con sus compras, con lo que deja a muchos neozelandeses sin la posibilidad de tener una casa propia.

Los extranjeros podrán no obstante adquirir pisos en los nuevos edificios de apartamentos y en determinados proyectos del sector inmobiliario.

Los ciudadanos de Australia y Singapur, con los que Nueva Zelanda mantiene tratados de libre comercio, están exentos de esta disposición que enmienda la Ley de Inversión Extranjera, de 2005.

La propuesta se aprobó en el Parlamento en tercera lectura con 63 votos a favor y 57 en contra, con el apoyo del gobernante Partido Laborista, Nueva Zelanda Primero y Verde, según el portal de noticias Stuff.

La proposición de ley se presentó al Parlamento en abril y precisa ahora la firma protocolaria de la gobernadora general, Patsy Reddy, representante de la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido.

