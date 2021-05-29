Kinshasa
Un segundo volcán en el este de la República Democrática del Congo (RDC) ha entrado en erupción una semana después de que lo hiciera el Nyiaragongo, situado a una decena de kilómetros, confirmaron las autoridades.
"Una erupción volcánica de baja intensidad se ha reportado en el flanco norte del Nyamulagira. La lava está fluyendo en una zona despoblada dentro del Parque Virunga", declaró este sábado el portavoz del Gobierno congoleño, Patrick Muyaya.
Esta erupción se ha producido durante la evacuación de miles de personas ante el riesgo de una segunda erupción del primer volcán, el Nyiaragongo.
