El volcán de Fuego en Guatemala deja una columna de ceniza de 5.000 metros de altura

El volcán de Fuego, a solo 50 kilómetros al suroeste de la capital de Guatemala, registra este sábado entre cinco y siete explosiones moderadas y fuertes por hora, que generan una columna de ceniza a 5.000 metros de altura, informó el Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología.
Según este centro, la columna se desplaza 30 kilómetros con dirección oeste, lo que origina caída de cenizas en las poblaciones de Morelia, Santa Sofía, Sangre de Cristo, finca Palo Verde o San Pedro Yepocapa.
Las explosiones causan, además, ruidos moderados y sonidos similares a la locomotora de un tren, así como "constantes avalanchas" desde el cráter por las diferentes barrancas.
El pasado 3 de junio, en su tercera erupción del año -la más fuerte de su historia- este volcán, de 3.763 metros de altura, provocó la muerte de más de 190 personas y dejó 1,7 millones de afectados, de los cuales algunos lo perdieron todo.
