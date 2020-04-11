El volcán indonesio Anak Krakatau expulsa nubes de ceniza, humo y magma tras entrar en erupción

bangkokActualizado:
El volcán indonesio Anak Krakatau (en español, hijo del Krakatoa), que en 2018 causó 439 muertos al provocar un tsunami, expulsó nubes de ceniza y humo a más de 500 metros de altura y magma por su ladera tras entrar en erupción, informan este sábado las autoridades locales.
El servicio de vulcanología de Indonesia señaló en un informe que el volcán, uno de los más activos del país, entró en erupción anoche dos veces y durante un total de casi 40 minutos.
Las autoridades indicaron que supervisan de cerca la actividad de Anak Krakatau, ubicado en una isla deshabitada en el estrecho de Sonda, por si entrara de nuevo en erupción. El 22 de diciembre de 2018, una fuerte erupción nocturna del volcán provocó el derrumbe parcial del cono de la montaña, lo que a su vez causó un tsunami que sorprendió a cientos de personas que pasaban las vacaciones de navidad en las costas de Java y Sumatra.
Al menos 439 personas murieron y más de 7.200 resultaron heridas, según las cifras oficiales. A raíz de esa erupción, el Anak Krakatau, que ahora se levanta a poco más de 110 metros por encima del nivel del mar, perdió cerca de 200 metros de altura.
Descubierto en 1927, el Anak Krakatau emergió de las aguas más de medio siglo después de la gran erupción del legendario Krakatoa, cuya caldera quedó derruida en 1883 tras una serie de masivas explosiones que costó la vida de más de 36.000 personas y cuyos efectos se sintieron alrededor del mundo durante semanas.
Indonesia se asienta sobre el Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica que es sacudida cada año por unos 7.000 temblores, la mayoría moderados.
