berlín
El aeropuerto de Fráncfort, el más transitado de Alemania, ha suspendido momentáneamente su actividad este lunes tras detectarse un dron sobrevolando en las proximidades, informó la Autoridad de Seguridad Aérea Alemana (DFS).
"En el aeropuerto de Fráncfort se ha detectado un dron. Por eso no van a producirse más aterrizajes y despegues hasta nuevo aviso", indicó en su perfil de Twitter la DFS.
La Policía Federal, competente en aeropuertos, indicó, por su parte, que ha puesto en marcha un dispositivo para esclarecer lo sucedido con el dron y establecer las medidas de defensa precisas.
