Cada día decenas de vuelos a nivel mundial se ven obligados a lidiar con pasajeros ebrios. La temporada de verano no ha hecho más que empezar y el alcohol en los vuelos está cada vez más presente.
El alcohol es un gran negocio, por ello, numerosos vuelos de Londres, Liverpool, Birmingham, Belfast que van a parar a la capital mallorquina pueden llegar a recaudar más de 2.000 euros, de los cuales 1.200 corresponden a bebidas alcohólicas. Sin embargo, es habitual que en Palma la tripulación pida asistencia policial durante el trayecto para evitar posibles conflictos.
"Se comportan como animales de la selva"
Más de 200 cervezas o cerca de 140 cubatas es lo que se puede llegar a demandar en un viaje nocturno, definido por la tripulación como un vuelo caliente, como recoge El Diario de Mallorca.
"Se comportan como animales de la selva", describe el sobrecargo Antonio Escobar, delegado de Relaciones Externas del sindicato Sitcpla. Escobar rememora un incidente durante su jornada de trabajo: "Una compañera estaba poniendo una cerveza y tenían las rayas de coca en la mesa".
Como el balconing, los vuelos cargados de pasajeros ebrios se están haciendo una costumbre en el verano del Mediterráneo.
