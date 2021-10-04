Estás leyendo: WhatsApp, Instagram y Facebook sufren una caída a nivel global

Se desconocen las causas de los fallos. En el caso de la popular aplicación de mensajería instantánea, cuando los usuarios envían mensajes, les aparece el icono de un reloj y el contenido no llega a su destinatario.

Las redes sociales WhatsApp, Instagram y Facebook han dejado de funcionar sobre las 17 horas de la tarde de este lunes a nivel mundial y por razones que de momento son desconocidas.

Decenas de miles de internautas en Estados Unidos, México, Francia Rumanía, Noruega, Georgia, Grecia, España y otros países acudieron al popular portal Downdetector para informar de que no podían acceder a los servicios.

En el caso concreto de la popular aplicación de mensajería instantánea WhatsApp, cuando los usuarios envían mensajes, les aparece un escrito de "conectando" y el icono de un reloj, pero el contenido no llega a mandarse a su destinatario.

