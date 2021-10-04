WhatsApp, Instagram y Facebook sufren una caída a nivel global

madridActualizado:
Las redes sociales WhatsApp, Instagram y Facebook han dejado de funcionar sobre las 17 horas de la tarde de este lunes a nivel mundial y por razones que de momento son desconocidas.
Decenas de miles de internautas en Estados Unidos, México, Francia Rumanía, Noruega, Georgia, Grecia, España y otros países acudieron al popular portal Downdetector para informar de que no podían acceder a los servicios.
En el caso concreto de la popular aplicación de mensajería instantánea WhatsApp, cuando los usuarios envían mensajes, les aparece un escrito de "conectando" y el icono de un reloj, pero el contenido no llega a mandarse a su destinatario.
(Habrá ampliación)
