Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

WikiLeaks Detenido un periodista español que extorsionó a Assange con vender sus vídeos y documentos personales

Le pedían tres millones de euros para no difundir este material a los medios de comunicación.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
12/04/2019 - El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, tras ser arrestado por la Policía británica en la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres. / REUTERS

El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, tras ser arrestado por la Policía británica en la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres. / REUTERS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un periodista español en Alicante que, junto a otra persona, extorsionó al fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, con vender a los medios de comunicación imágenes, vídeos y documentos personales del ciberactivista durante su estancia en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres.

Según adelanta El País, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Madrid ordenó estas detenciones tras una querella presentada por Assange ante la Audiencia Nacional, después de que los presuntos extorsionadores le pidieran a su representante tres millones de euros para no difundir este material a los medios de comunicación.

Ahora, los presuntos extorsionadores se encuentran en libertad con medidas cautelares, según indica el periódico. En esta querella también se incluyen a la empresa de seguridad Promsecurity y al personal de la embajada por su presunta implicación en facilitar esta información. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas