La Fiscalía General del Estado de Ecuador ha entregar a EE UU todos los documentos y dispositivos de Julian Assange incautados en la embajada en Londres de ese país, lugar de refugio del fundador de Wikileaks durante casi siete años hasta su expulsión y entrega a las autoridades británicas el pasado día 11 de abril, informa El País.
El registro de la habitación precintada del activista tendrá lugar el próximo día 20 en el marco de una comisión rogatoria (petición de ayuda judicial) del Departamento de Justicia de EEUU a Ecuador, según el citado medio, que recuerda que estos movimientos parecen fruto del cambio de gobierno en Ecuador, con Lenín Moreno al frente, y el acercamiento de ese país a EEUU.
En declaraciones a El País, Baltasar Garzón, abogado de Assange, califica esta medida de "absoluta vulneración de Ecuador de la institución de asilo".
"Es incomprensible que el país de protección ahora aproveche la posición privilegiada de haberlo acogido para remitir sus pertenencias al país que lo persigue. Pertenencias que habrán sido intervenidas sin mandamiento judicial, sin protección de los derechos del asilado, sin respeto a la cadena de justicia", ha dicho Garzón.
El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU acusa al activista de "conspiración" para infiltrarse en ordenadores gubernamentales, cargos que podrían acarrear "una condena de cinco años de cárcel".
De momento, el informático ha sido declarado culpable por un juez británico por haber roto los términos de su libertad condicional, cuando, en junio de 2012, se refugió en la embajada ecuatoriana y no se presentó ante la Justicia para responder por los supuestos delitos sexuales de los que se le acusaba en Suecia.
