Sigue en directo el debate 'Caso Assange: la mordaza al periodismo'

Madrid
En 2010, WikiLeaks liberó la mayor filtración habida en la historia. Una década después, Julian Assange se enfrenta a una posible extradición a EEUU, arriesgándose a una condena de 175 años en la misma prisión que aloja a 'Unabomber' o al 'Chapo' Guzmán.
Sigue aquí esta tarde a partir de las 18.00 h. el debate 'Caso Assange: la mordaza al periodismo'.
Participan:
🗣Virginia Pérez Alonso, directora de 'Público'
🗣Fidel Narváez, ex-cónsul de Ecuador en Londres
🗣Txema Guijarro, diputado de Unidas Podemos
🗣Renata Ávila, abogada especializada en Derechos Humanos y Tecnología
Invitado especial ➡ Carlos Enrique Bayo
Moderador ➡ Víctor Sampedro, catedrático de Comunicación Política en la URJC
