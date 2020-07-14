Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el debate 'Caso Assange: la mordaza al periodismo'

Sigue en directo el debate 'Caso Assange: la mordaza al periodismo'


En 2010, WikiLeaks liberó la mayor filtración habida en la historia. Una década después, Julian Assange se enfrenta a una posible extradición a EEUU, arriesgándose a una condena de 175 años en la misma prisión que aloja a 'Unabomber' o al 'Chapo' Guzmán.

Sigue aquí esta tarde a partir de las 18.00 h. el debate 'Caso Assange: la mordaza al periodismo'.

Participan:

🗣Virginia Pérez Alonso, directora de 'Público'
🗣Fidel Narváez, ex-cónsul de Ecuador en Londres
🗣Txema Guijarro, diputado de Unidas Podemos
🗣Renata Ávila, abogada especializada en Derechos Humanos y Tecnología

Invitado especial ➡ Carlos Enrique Bayo

Moderador ➡ Víctor Sampedro, catedrático de Comunicación Política en la URJC

