La Policía italiana informó este pasado lunes de la detención de un somalí de 20 años de edad presunto miembro del Estado Islámico tras amenazar con atentar con bombas contra varias iglesias, entre ellas la Basílica de San Pedro del Vaticano.
El hombre, identificado como Omar Moshin Ibrahim, fue arrestado el pasado jueves y está imputado desde este lunes por un delito de instigación del terrorismo y apoyo al terrorismo, ha explicado la Policía desde la ciudad de Bari, en el sur del país.
Ibrahin fue arrestado tras un mes de seguimiento cuando se disponía a salir de Bari, donde trabajaba para una empresa de limpieza. En las grabaciones obtenidas el sospechoso le dice a otra persona: "Pongamos bombas en todas las iglesias de Italia. ¿Cuál es la más grande? Está en Roma".
En otra conversación elogia a quienes "matan en la senda de Alá" y se alegra por el atentado contra el mercado navideño de Estrasburgo en el que murieron cinco personas abatidas a tiros por un atacante.
El sospechoso empleaba el pseudónimo de Anas Jalil y se autodenominaba Yusuf en redes sociales. Llegó a Italia en 2016 y se cree que perteneció al Estado Islámico.
La Policía italiana ha intensificado la vigilancia en las iglesias con motivo de la Navidad, también en la zona del Vaticano, donde en estas fechas se concentran grandes multitudes.
