Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Yihadismo El Estado Islámico reivindica su primer gran ataque en Mali tras la muerte de Al Baghdadi

En el atentado se registraron 54 muertos, según cifras oficiales, aunque los yihadistas aseguran haber causado más de 70 bajas. También afirman que sus combatientes destruyeron varios tanques y vehículos militares de la base de Indelimane.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un chico exhibe la bandera del Estado Islámico por la calle, en una foto de archivo. | EFE

Un chico exhibe la bandera del Estado Islámico por la calle, en una foto de archivo. | EFE

El grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI) reivindicó hoy a través de sus canales habituales el ataque perpetrado este sábado contra un cuartel militar en el este de Mali, en el que se registraron 54 muertos, según cifras oficiales, aunque los yihadistas aseguran haber causado más de 70 bajas.

El EI, cuyo líder Abu Bakar al Baghdadi murió la semana pasada en Siria en una operación de las fuerzas especiales de EEUU, colgó su reivindicación en su "agencia de noticias" Amaq y en la red Telegram, en las que precisó que fue "un gran ataque" que dejó "más de 70 muertos y decenas de heridos" entre los soldados malienses.

Asimismo aseguró que sus combatientes destruyeron varios tanques y vehículos militares de la base de Indelimane y que, tras ocupar durante horas el cuartel, se retiraron sin sufrir aparentemente bajas, lo que coincide con la versión del Gobierno maliense.

Aunque no ofrecen otros detalles, algo que el EI no suele hacer en sus reivindicaciones, el estilo del comunicado y el uso de sus canales habituales lleva a pensar en la autenticidad del documento.

De ser así, se trataría del primer gran atentado del EI tras la pérdida de su "emir" Al Baghdadi, aunque Amaq no haga la menor alusión a su difunto líder.

Asimismo, se trata de la primera operación de envergadura del EI en Mali, un territorio donde la principal organización yihadista con presencia y actividad era, al menos hasta ahora, Al Qaeda y sus distintas variantes locales aliadas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas