Una cuarta persona ha muerto este viernes como consecuencia de las heridas que sufrió en el atentado yihadista perpetrado en el mercado de Navidad de Estrasburgo el pasado martes, según ha informado la Fiscalía antiterrorista. Se trataba de una víctima que estaba en situación muy crítica.
El fiscal antiterrorista Rémy Heitz señaló que otra de las víctimas se encuentra en estado de muerte cerebral, por lo que no se descarta que la cifra de fallecimientos por el atentado pueda aumentar.
En total, dieciséis personas fueron alcanzadas por el terrorista los disparos de la pistola o por las puñaladas del terrorista Chérif Chekatt. Cuatro de los heridos ya han abandonado el hospital.
El presunto autor de la masacre, nacido en Estrasburgo hace 29 años, logró escapar tras cometer el atentado, pero fue abatido 48 horas más tarde en el barrio de Neudorf, donde había crecido y vivían sus padres.
Allí fue donde se le perdió la pista el pasado martes, después de utilizar un taxi en su huida y tras escapar a tres tiroteos con las fuerzas del orden, y se sospecha que allí permaneció dos días escondido.
Pero después de que la Policía difundiera carteles con su fotografía e hiciera un llamamiento a la colaboración ciudadana, fue visto por un vecino del barrio que alertó a la policía, que acabó por dar con su paradero. Cuando una patrulla lo sorprendió, Chekatt disparó a los agentes y finalmente fue abatido.
