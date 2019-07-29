Al menos 65 personas han sido asesinadas por supuestos miembros armados del grupo yihadista Boko Haram durante un funeral en un pueblo cercano a la ciudad de Maiduguri, la capital del estado de Borno, en el nordeste de Nigeria, según ha confirmado este domingo el Gobierno local.
El ataque se produjo sobre las 11:40 horas (10:40 GMT) de este sábado, cuando los insurgentes abrieron fuego contra los asistentes a un funeral en el pueblo de Badu, a pocos kilómetros de la capital de Borno.
"Son 65 muertos y 10 heridos", dijo a los medios el presidente del Gobierno de Borno, Muhammed Bulama, que explicó que una veintena de personas murieron en el ataque inicial al funeral, celebrado este sábado. El resto de personas fueron asesinadas por los yihadistas cuando intentaban huir.
Los heridos han sido trasladados a un hospital de Maiduguri donde reciben tratamiento. El gobernador de Borno enfatizó en su compromiso con las agencias de seguridad para proteger las vidas de los habitantes de la región y condenó el ataque, que es uno de los más letales en lo que va de año.
Este viernes se cumplieron 10 años del primer ataque de este grupo yihadista, el 26 de julio de 2009, contra una comisaría en represalia por el arresto de líderes del grupo.
Cuatro días después, su líder espiritual, Mohameh Yusuf, que había fundado la organización en 2002, fue ejecutado por la Policía, y su sucesor Abubakar Shekau, dio un giro radical al grupo comenzando a atacar también a civiles, además de a las fuerzas de seguridad.
Desde entonces, el noreste de Nigeria sufre la violencia de Boko Haram, que lucha por imponer la sharía, la ley islámica, en el norte del país, de mayoría musulmana.
Durante su sangrienta campaña, que también ha salpicado a países vecinos como Chad o Camerún, el grupo ha asesinado a más de 27.000 personas, según Naciones Unidas
