madrid
La youtuber cubana Dina Stars, que fue detenida el pasado martes durante una entrevista en directo en Cuatro, ha sido puesta en libertad 24 horas después según ha confirmado ella misma a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
"Llegué a mi casa después de estar 24 horas en un calabozo como si fuera criminal. Sí, me trataron bien, pero igual es una noche que no le deseo a nadie", aseguraba en su mensaje en redes sociales.
"Le debo estar aquí a todo el que se pronunció en mi nombre y estoy totalmente agradecida, me debo a ustedes coño pero demen chance por favor, demen un momento para procesar todo", prosigue desde su perfil de Twitter.
Dina Stars, que cuenta con 30.000 seguidores en su canal de YouTube, fue detenida el pasado martes mientras participaba en el programa Todo es mentira y era entrevistada por Marta Flich. "Responsabilizo al Gobierno de Cuba si algo me pasa", dijo mientras tenía que cortar la intervención en televisión.
Sin señal de nuevas protestas en Cuba
El Gobierno cubano mantiene tres días después de las protestas masivas un fuerte despliegue policial en las calles de la isla, donde no se han producido nuevas manifestaciones verificables y el Gobierno sigue sin dar cifras oficiales en torno a las detenciones.
Frente a los llamados de la comunidad internacional a que se libere a los detenidos, el presidente cubano, Miguel Díaz-Canel, afirmó hoy en la televisión estatal que los arrestados tendrán "garantías procesales" y "recibirán la aplicación de las leyes en su justa medida, sin abusos".
El mandatario dijo que en las manifestaciones se cometieron "hechos que atentan contra la Constitución" y justificó la acción policial, aunque admitió que "igual hay que pedir disculpas a quien en medio de la confusión fue maltratado injustamente".
"Sin respuesta de las fuerzas del orden hubiera primado la violencia", afirmó el gobernante, quien aseguró que se ha malinterpretado la llamada que hizo a sus partidarios a salir a las calles y enfrentar a los manifestantes y que los ciudadanos tienen derecho a "defender los preceptos constitucionales".
